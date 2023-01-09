Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 09, 2023 9:58 PM ETAccolade, Inc. (ACCD)
Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Rajeev Singh - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Barnes - Chief Financial Officer

Shantanu Nundy - Chief Medical Officer

Todd Friedman - Senior President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Michael Cherny - Bank of America

Ryan Daniels - William Blair & Company

Cindy Motz - Goldman Sachs

Craig Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley

Glen Santangelo - Jefferies

Jonathan Yong - Credit Suisse

William Hoover - Canaccord Genuity

Jailendra Singh - Truist

Ryan MacDonald - Needham

Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler.

Stephanie Davis - SVB Securities

Stanislav Berenshteyn - Wells Fargo

Robert Simmons - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Accolade Third Quarter Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Todd Friedman, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Todd Friedman

Thanks, operator. Welcome everyone to our fiscal third quarter earnings call. With me on the call today are Chief Executive Officer, Rajeev Singh; and our Chief Financial Officer, Steve Barnes. Shantanu Nundy, our Chief Medical Officer will join for the question-and-answer portion of the call later.

Before turning the call over to Rajeev, please note that we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are important when evaluating Accolade’s performance. Details and relationship between these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and the reconciliations thereof can be found in the press release that's posted on our Web site.

Also, please note that certain statements made during this call will be forward-looking statements as defined by

