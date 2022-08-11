Stanley Black & Decker: Revisiting My Previous Article - Development Was Mostly Negative

Jan. 09, 2023 11:41 PM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)
Leon Laake profile picture
Leon Laake
455 Followers

Summary

  • On August 11th, 2022, I wrote an article on SWK initiating a sell-rating.
  • As the reason for the sell rating, I stated bad financials, which worsened substantially in 2022.
  • One earnings report later, things changed only for the worse.
  • This article will give you a short overview of my previous article, what has changed since then, and how I rate SWK now.

Viele elektrische Bohrmaschinen im Regal

Young777/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

On August 11th, 2022, I wrote this article: Stanley Black & Decker: Disastrous Q2 But Fundamentals Were Worsening Long Before

My analysis left me bearish for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) due to

This article was written by

Leon Laake profile picture
Leon Laake
455 Followers
I am a 23 years old financial advisor/wealth manager at a local bank and a long-time investor from Germany. I have learned to analyze stocks due to my research and through my several degrees, which I can't name here because they can´t be translated into English.I focus on generating income with my invested money, mainly analyzing stocks that pay dividends. Either high yielders or stocks with great dividend growth. Contrary to this, I invest in small, highly disruptive companies with a minor part of my portfolio to boost overall performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.