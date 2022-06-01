ChatGPT Valued At $29 Billion - Microsoft Has Exposure

Jan. 10, 2023 12:03 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)GOOG, AMZN, GOOGL
Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
7.2K Followers

Summary

  • Recently, OpenAI announced that it would be selling partial ownership in itself, $29 billion valuation.
  • The round would see ChatGPT's value double in two years.
  • There are no ways to directly get in on the deal, but you can get indirect exposure.
  • In this article, I will explore how you can get exposure to OpenAI and ChatGPT via Microsoft stock.

White Cyborg ai Futuristic Artificial Intelligence Sci-fi Woman

Paul Campbell/iStock via Getty Images

ChatGPT is the topic that’s got everyone talking these days. An AI chat bot, it has been used to create everything from content to computer programs to advertising copy. Among investors, ChatGPT has caused a stir because of

This article was written by

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
7.2K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.