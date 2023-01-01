Pilbara Minerals: Staying Neutral As New Headwinds Emerge

Jan. 10, 2023 12:07 AM ETPilbara Minerals Limited (PILBF)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.65K Followers

Summary

  • Pilbara recently revised capex numbers higher and guided to additional project delays.
  • Pricing gains are also slowing per the latest BMX auction, although they remain well above cost.
  • The valuation is pricey on historical revenue numbers and could turn quickly with pricing, so caution is warranted here.

Lithium mine of silver peak

simonkr

Western Australia-based miner Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF) has seen its valuation de-rate in recent months amid signs of an electric vehicle demand slowdown and a potential battery supply chain de-stocking event. While the faltering sentiment on lithium is perhaps

Chart
Data by YCharts

Capex Update

Pilbara Minerals

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.65K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.