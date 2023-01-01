A Transition From Change To Adaptation

Jan. 09, 2023 11:35 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT, RZG, RZV
CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.3K Followers

Summary

  • Over the last year, major changes occurred, so 2023 will be about managing and reacting to the changes that arrived.
  • As we enter 2023, the pessimism of 2022 may shift to optimism, as economies and markets adapt to the major changes thrust upon them in the year just passed.
  • Equities have repriced to adapt to both higher bond yields and the possibility of a recession.

Financial, stock exchange charts at digital display

sankai

By Blu Putnam

At a glance

  • Equities have repriced to adapt to both higher bond yields and the possibility of a recession.
  • Bond yields are in new territory and are more or less in line with perceived long-term inflation expectations, plus a risk premium.

Over the last year, major changes occurred, so 2023 will be about managing and reacting to the changes that arrived.

In 2022, inflation surged, while supply chains struggled. To fight inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates and started to shrink its balance sheet. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank followed. Equities swooned, especially high growth tech stocks. Bond yields rose, with prices falling sharply. Russia invaded Ukraine. And at the end of the year, China abandoned its zero-COVID policy.

S&P 500

As we enter 2023, the pessimism of 2022 may shift to optimism, as economies and markets adapt to the major changes thrust upon them in the year just passed.

Inflation is clearly receding, although perhaps not fast enough for some. The Fed has guided that it may soon find its peak rate, probably in the first quarter of this year.

Equities have repriced to adapt to both higher bond yields and the possibility of a recession. Bond yields are in new territory and are more or less in line with perceived long-term inflation expectations, plus a risk premium.

10-Year T-Note

While the Russia-Ukraine war grinds on, Europe has coped surprisingly well and done an amazing job of adapting to the loss of Russian energy supplies. And while China’s exit from zero-COVID will likely be bumpy, a strong recovery, once it takes hold, may ignite global commodity demand.

While not exactly overflowing, the glass appears even a little more than half full as the year of reacting to change commences, following a year of major transitions and tectonic shifts in the economic and market landscape.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.3K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.