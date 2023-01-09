Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Call Transcript

Jan. 09, 2023 11:34 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.11K Followers

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) JPMorgan Healthcare Conference January 9, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Albert Bourla - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Schott - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Christopher Schott

Good afternoon. I'm Chris Schott at JPMorgan, and it's my pleasure to be hosting a fireside chat today with Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer. So Albert, Happy New Year. Thanks for joining us.

Albert Bourla

Thank you very much.

Christopher Schott

I know you want to make some opening remarks, and then we can jump into the conversation.

Albert Bourla

Yes, I can do that. But first, I want to say that last time we met was in this place the 2 of us just before COVID. So how many things have changed since then?

Christopher Schott

Really amazing.

Albert Bourla

It's unbelievable, which sets also the stage for some opening comments that I want to do. What I want to discuss, it is what is the future of Pfizer in the post-COVID crisis? And I'm using on purpose the post-COVID crisis era because I don't think that COVID is stopping this year. In fact, I think that COVID will remain for the next multiple years, a serious health issue, and as a result, will be a big part of our R&D line that we are going to invest, and it's going to be an even bigger part in our revenue line.

So although our revenues from COVID in both treatment and vaccines will go down, clearly, will remain both of them, each one of them, the 2 largest products of Pfizer in the long run. But the business clearly has 2 components. And the only distinction between the 2, it is that one is way more predictable, which is the non-COVID business. This is a business, all of us, us, you, everybody there, can model way more way easier

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.