Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
133.11K Followers

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 9, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Leonard Schleifer - President and CEO

George Yancopoulos - President and Chief Scientific Officer

Marion McCourt - EVP and Head of Commercial

Conference Call Participants

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Chris Schott

Good morning, everybody. I'm Chris Schott, diversified biopharma analyst at JPMorgan, and it's my pleasure to be introducing Regeneron this morning. Representing the company, we have the company's Co-Founders, CEO, Len Schleifer; as well as CSO, George Yancopoulos.

2022 was obviously a very successful year for Regeneron, with the company making significant progress across its core drivers, as well as its pipeline, and we're very much looking forward to an update as how the team is thinking about 2023 and beyond.

So, with that, I'll turn it over to Len.

Leonard Schleifer

Thank you. Go ahead, George. Come on up, Marion. Hello, and good morning to everybody. It is really good to be here, face to face, dare I say virus to virus, or variant to variant. I hope not. Anyway, we've got a lot we want to cover. So, I'm going to jump right in. I'm Len Schleifer, and this is our forward-looking statement. We'll be making a bunch of forward-looking statements. So, check out our filings. There is risks associated with them. And read this, please, when you look over our material.

So, in 2022, we had three imperatives that we had to accomplish. First of all, we had to figure out what is our long-term strategy for EYLEA. And I think when you look at the data with us and when we saw the data we've disclosed, it really -- 8 mg or high-dose aflibercept really positions our retinal franchise for prolonged leadership. We're very excited about the data. And in fact, the data turned out better than, I think, our

