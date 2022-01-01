Short-Term Treasury Yields Provide The Tell

Jan. 09, 2023 11:52 PM ETSCHO, WINC, VGSH, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, GBIL, SHV, SHY, YEAR, IBTD, XTWO, XTRE1 Comment
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.03K Followers

Summary

  • After trading with a positively sloped curve through the first half of 2022, the yields on 6-month, 12-month, and 2-year Treasuries began to converge in late July/early August.
  • In November, the 2-year yield started to drift lower, while yields on the 6-month and 12-month held firm. And just in the last week or so, we’ve seen the yield on the 12-month start to drift lower as well, while the yield on the 6-month has ticked slightly higher.
  • Yields on these three Treasuries are telling investors (and the Fed) where “the market” expects the Fed funds rate to be over the duration of the maturities.

bond certificate

Kameleon007

The yields on short-term Treasuries have been offering up some important tells recently. Below we highlight the yields on 6-month, 12-month, and 2-year Treasuries over the last 12 months. After trading with a positively sloped curve (the longer the duration, the higher the yield) through

Treasury yields over the last 12 months and since January 9, 2022 - 6-month, 12-month, 2-year

Treasury yield curves - 2 year-6 month and 12 month-6 month

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.03K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.