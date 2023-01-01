Large Cap Value, Core, And Growth Funds All Report Outflows

Jan. 10, 2023 12:10 AM ET
Summary

  • Lipper Large-Cap Growth Funds were in the top three worst-performing Lipper U.S. Diversified Equity Funds classifications over the following periods: November (-7.13%), Q4 (+2.75%), and 2022 (-31.51%).
  • Lipper Large-Cap Value Funds, on the other hand, finished in the top three best performing Lipper USDE classifications over the same periods: November (-4.14%), Q4 (+12.81%), and 2022 (-6.90%).
  • Lipper S&P 500 Index Funds have not fared any better. Their performance lands in the middle of the pack, in between Lipper’s growth and value funds, but their flows are no different.

Silver metallic dice showing the alphabets ETF and an up and down arrow on backgrounds of stock charts. Illustration of the concept of investment of exchange-traded funds

Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

Large-cap investors are ready to put 2022 behind them. The S&P 500 ended the year falling nearly 20%, marking its worst calendar year since 2008. Geopolitical concerns, persistent supply chain issues, ongoing inflation, and aggressive interest rate hikes by the

Lipper Large-Cap Growth Funds

Lipper Large-Cap Value Funds

Lipper S&P 500 Index Funds

Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

