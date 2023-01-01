Darren415

The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online, as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever-growing passive income stream. Looking back at my December totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is moving at a nice clip. With that being said, let’s take a look back at my December 2022 dividend income.

Grand total for 2022 dividends: $14,496.97. You just have to love the very real results of dividend growth investing, even if we experience some harsh dividend cuts and suspensions.

Date Symbol Description Amount 12/01/2022 AFL AFLAC INC $155.54 12/01/2022 GWW WW GRAINGER INC $24.19 12/05/2022 PFE PFIZER INC $24.66 12/05/2022 LYB LYONDELLBASELL INDS $64.66 12/06/2022 JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON $88.22 12/06/2022 SO SOUTHERN CO $116.26 12/07/2022 ADM ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLN $74.66 12/08/2022 MSFT MICROSOFT CORP $11.33 12/08/2022 AMGN AMGEN INC. $3.94 12/09/2022 EMR EMERSON ELECTRIC CO $43.40 12/09/2022 YUM YUM BRANDS INC $33.81 12/09/2022 UL UNILEVER PLC $8.49 12/12/2022 MMM 3M CO $39.13 12/15/2022 KO THE COCA-COLA CO $56.86 12/15/2022 MCD MCDONALDS CORP $50.77 12/15/2022 DOV DOVER CORP $23.34 12/15/2022 ED CONSOLIDATED EDISON $66.08 12/16/2022 VTRS VIATRIS INC $9.87 12/16/2022 BP BP PLC $619.69 12/19/2022 KTB KONTOOR BRANDS INC $3.84 12/20/2022 VFC VF CORP $33.02 12/29/2022 TROW T ROWE PRICE GROUP $6.06 12/29/2022 GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC $56.54 12/30/2022 AVGO BROADCOM INC $23.66 12/30/2022 BDX BECTON DICKINSON&CO $21.00 12/30/2022 KHC KRAFT HEINZ CO $79.95 12/30/2022 ALLE ALLEGION PUBLIC LTD $11.48 12/30/2022 TT TRANE TECHNOLOGIES $59.63 Total: $1,810.08 Click to enlarge

I hope everyone had a great 2022 with a renewed sense of what can be accomplished with patience, not panicking, common sense and general investing consistency and discipline as we were all put through the test last year. These traits enable consistent dividend income results you see above as well as the knowledge that with high, moderate, or even low-income levels from active work, passive income growth can still be achieved.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your December dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above Click to enlarge

