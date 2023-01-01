The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online, as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever-growing passive income stream. Looking back at my December totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is moving at a nice clip. With that being said, let’s take a look back at my December 2022 dividend income.
Grand total for 2022 dividends: $14,496.97. You just have to love the very real results of dividend growth investing, even if we experience some harsh dividend cuts and suspensions.
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Amount
|12/01/2022
|AFL
|AFLAC INC
|$155.54
|12/01/2022
|GWW
|WW GRAINGER INC
|$24.19
|12/05/2022
|PFE
|PFIZER INC
|$24.66
|12/05/2022
|LYB
|LYONDELLBASELL INDS
|$64.66
|12/06/2022
|JNJ
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON
|$88.22
|12/06/2022
|SO
|SOUTHERN CO
|$116.26
|12/07/2022
|ADM
|ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLN
|$74.66
|12/08/2022
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP
|$11.33
|12/08/2022
|AMGN
|AMGEN INC.
|$3.94
|12/09/2022
|EMR
|EMERSON ELECTRIC CO
|$43.40
|12/09/2022
|YUM
|YUM BRANDS INC
|$33.81
|12/09/2022
|UL
|UNILEVER PLC
|$8.49
|12/12/2022
|MMM
|3M CO
|$39.13
|12/15/2022
|KO
|THE COCA-COLA CO
|$56.86
|12/15/2022
|MCD
|MCDONALDS CORP
|$50.77
|12/15/2022
|DOV
|DOVER CORP
|$23.34
|12/15/2022
|ED
|CONSOLIDATED EDISON
|$66.08
|12/16/2022
|VTRS
|VIATRIS INC
|$9.87
|12/16/2022
|BP
|BP PLC
|$619.69
|12/19/2022
|KTB
|KONTOOR BRANDS INC
|$3.84
|12/20/2022
|VFC
|VF CORP
|$33.02
|12/29/2022
|TROW
|T ROWE PRICE GROUP
|$6.06
|12/29/2022
|GILD
|GILEAD SCIENCES INC
|$56.54
|12/30/2022
|AVGO
|BROADCOM INC
|$23.66
|12/30/2022
|BDX
|BECTON DICKINSON&CO
|$21.00
|12/30/2022
|KHC
|KRAFT HEINZ CO
|$79.95
|12/30/2022
|ALLE
|ALLEGION PUBLIC LTD
|$11.48
|12/30/2022
|TT
|TRANE TECHNOLOGIES
|$59.63
|Total:
|$1,810.08
I hope everyone had a great 2022 with a renewed sense of what can be accomplished with patience, not panicking, common sense and general investing consistency and discipline as we were all put through the test last year. These traits enable consistent dividend income results you see above as well as the knowledge that with high, moderate, or even low-income levels from active work, passive income growth can still be achieved.
Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your December dividend income? Please let me know below.
|Disclosure: Long all above
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: DivHut is NOT a registered investment adviser, investment professional, brokerage firm or investment company. Readers are advised that information on the website is issued solely for information purposes and not to be construed as an offer or recommendation to buy, hold, or sell any securities. All information, opinions, and analyses included are based on sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty is made concerning accuracy, correctness, timeliness, or appropriateness. Please consult with an investment professional before investing any of your money. Third party ads and posts for compensation appear on DivHut. No guarantees as to the accuracy of these ads or posts are offered nor do they reflect or represent my opinions or viewpoints. Copyright © 2023 DivHut.
