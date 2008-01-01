Clearfield, Inc.: Growing While Minimizing Risk

Jan. 10, 2023 1:58 AM ETClearfield, Inc. (CLFD)
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
280 Followers

Summary

  • Clearfield has tripled its revenue in two years, focusing on providing fibre connectivity solutions to Tier-2 and Tier-3 telco customers targeting community broadband in underserved rural areas.
  • The company expects to grow by 40 to 45% for the fiscal year 2023.
  • The market reacted poorly to the company's announcement of $120 million public offering, but fundamentals and growth prospects remain strong, along with analysts increasing the price target estimate to $132.75.
  • Cautious of the impact of the growth on further capacity requirements and company culture, the impact of alternative technologies and increased costs.

5G data stream running through a village in a rural environment

Huber & Starke

Not too long ago, Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), a fibre broadband connectivity and management company, was a struggling micro-cap stock with a market cap of $10 million and a stock price under a dollar. Revamped in 2008 and under

graph

Ten-year stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

slide

Company overview (Investor Presentation 2022)

graph

Annual revenue trend (Investor Presentation)

graph

Top and Bottomline trend (Finance.Yahoo.com)

slide

Net Sales (Investor Presentation 2022)

table

Seeking Alpha Grading (Seeking Alpha.com)

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
280 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.