My Portfolio December And End Of Year Update: Slight Outperformance Despite FX Headwinds

Summary

  • I managed to outperform the S&P 500 this year by a small margin.
  • Dividends were up over 50%.
  • In the new year, I hope to reach a forward dividend of $1,200.
  • In January, I will look at the following stocks: BAM, MSFT, VONOY, and LHX.

The Gold dollar symbol tree for business concept 3d rendering

niphon/iStock via Getty Images

I want to start this article by wishing everyone the best for 2023 and let's hope that it will be a better investment year than 2022.

2022 has come to an end, a year that can

Chart
Data by YCharts

Armada Hoffler's P/FFO over the past year

AHH P/FFO (Tikr)

An overview of the markets of MIPS AB

Mips Helmet Market (Mips Capital Market Day presentation)

An overview of the dividends received by the author over the past 4 years

Received dividends (Author)

An overview of the dividends received per year

Dividend per year (Author)

Portfolio allocation of the author

Sector overview (Author)

An overview of the Author's total return compared to benchmark

Total return (Author)

An overview of the Author's portfolio value per month

Total value per month (Author)

Expected growth of Brookfield's fee-bearing capital

Fee-bearing capital growth expectation (Brookfield)

Overview of revenue of the gaming sector

Revenue of Microsoft + ATVI higher than Sony (Newzoo)

An overview of Vonovia's NTA calculation

Net tangible asset Vonovia (Vonovia Q3)

An overview of valuations in the defense sector

L3Harris valuation vs peers (Tikr)

I mainly focus on stocks that are unknown by the public and REITs. As for me: I am a BBA graduate who is pursuing a Master in Finance (MSF) at Erasmus University (Rotterdam, Netherlands) and work a student job in the real estate industry. My portfolio mainly consist of dividend growth stocks and REITs. Although I do have smaller positions in growth and value (non-dividend) stocks. My largest positions are: Enbridge, Abbvie and VICI.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL COMPANIES MENTIONED UNDER HOLDINGS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

