United Microelectronics: Looks Like Tough Year Ahead

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.89K Followers

Summary

  • Inventory adjustments will play a key role in the performance of UMC in the first half of 2023 - especially in the PC and smartphone space.
  • Over the long term, auto and industrial will be the primary focus of the company.
  • Based upon current visibility, management sees that overall, 2023 is going to be a challenging year.
automatic robot for print circuit board (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/PCB' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/PCB' title='PCB Bancorp'>PCB</a>)assembly machine during soldering or welding part

kynny

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC), as with most companies competing in the semiconductor industry, has had its share price take a hit over the last couple of year, with it reaching a 2-year high of approximately $12.70 on November 29, 2021, and falling to a low

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.89K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.