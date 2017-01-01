C3.ai: Bear With This Company As It Executes A Turnaround

Jan. 10, 2023 3:37 AM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.14K Followers

Summary

  • C3.ai, once one of the hottest companies in the software sector, has shed more than 60% of its value in the past year.
  • The company has kicked off a business model transition to convert its contracts into consumption-based pricing and away from subscriptions.
  • The change will initially impact revenue growth and margins, but over time, it can lead to higher expansion rates as well as widen the field of potential customers for C3.ai.
  • The company has done a good job of diversifying its customer portfolio away from oil and gas.
  • C3.ai still trades at a bargain-basement ~1.5x forward revenue.

C3.ai

hapabapa

It's truly surprising how quickly some high-flying tech stocks went from being Wall Street favorites to dumpster stocks. Such is the case for C3.ai (NYSE:AI), a platform software company that helps organizations build and deploy AI applications. Originally a

Chart
Data by YCharts

C3.ai outlook

C3.ai outlook (C3.ai Q2 earnings release)

C3.ai Q2 results

C3.ai Q2 results (C3.ai Q2 earnings release)

C3.ai deal metrics

C3.ai deal metrics (C3.ai Q2 earnings release)

C3.ai Q2 bookings mix by industry

C3.ai Q2 bookings mix by industry (C3.ai Q2 earnings release)

C3.ai Q2 pro forma margins

C3.ai Q2 pro forma margins (C3.ai Q2 earnings release)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.14K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.