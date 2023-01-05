Global X Covered Call Report: December 2022

Summary

  • Throughout the life span of the Global X Covered Call ETFs' December options contracts, implied volatilities across major U.S. equity market indices were relatively lower.
  • Equity markets only declined marginally in value during the period and option premiums received by our covered call ETFs were relatively similar to levels seen at the previous roll date in November.
  • At the conclusion of 2022, implied volatility levels for the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Russell 2000 remained elevated relative to their 10-year averages.

Person working on computer to ETF Exchange traded fund stock market trading investment financial concept.

Khaosai Wongnatthakan

The Global X Research Team is pleased to release the distribution and premium numbers for our covered call ETFs for December as well as the addition to the report of our 3 newest covered call & growth ETFs:

Global X Covered Call ETFs

Global X covered call ETFs

Monthly Premium Distribution

Monthly Premium Distribution

Monthly Premium Distribution

Monthly Premium Distribution

Monthly Premium Distribution

Monthly Premium Distribution

QYLD

XYLD

RYLD

DJIA

Founded in 2008, Global X is a sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We are distinguished by our Thematic Growth, Income, and International ETFs. Explore our insights on the trends and themes shaping global markets – from technology to commodities to emerging economies – at globalxfunds.com/research. Global X ETFs is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group. Important disclosures: globalxfunds.com/privacy

