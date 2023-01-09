Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) JP Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 10, 2023 3:12 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) JP Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference Call January 9, 2023 8:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Davis - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Dean Li - Executive Vice President & President of Merck Research Laboratories

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Schott - JP Morgan

Christopher Schott

Good afternoon. I’m Chris Schott at JPMorgan and it’s my pleasure to be wrapping up day 1 of the JPMorgan conference with the presentation from Merck. From the company, we have the company’s Chairman and I, Rob Davis; as well as Dean Li, who is President of Merck Research Labs. After a very successful 2022 for the company, looking forward to Rob’s presentation and comments on ‘23 and beyond. And then after the presentation, we’ll go to some fireside chat Q&A on the stage here.

So with that, I’ll turn it over to Rob.

Robert Davis

Thanks a lot.

Christopher Schott

Thanks so much.

Robert Davis

Appreciate it. Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody. Obviously, we will be making forward-looking statements and I'd refer you to our statement here on the screen. If you look at 2022, it was truly an exceptional year for Merck. And I can tell you, I couldn't be more proud of what the team has delivered scientifically, commercially and operationally. As we look at it, our science-led strategy is working. We're focusing on what matters. We're putting the patient at the center. We're acting together as one team and we're doing it with urgency and speed. And I think you're now starting to see those results. And it's reflecting not only in our commercial and financial results but most importantly, it's coming across in what we're seeing and how we're advancing our pipeline. You're going to hear more about that from Dean here in a minute. But I can tell you, I feel very good about where we are, the progress we're making. We're starting to see some important

Comments

