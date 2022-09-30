Actinium Pharmaceuticals: Prep For February

Sean Daly profile picture
Sean Daly
529 Followers

Summary

  • Actinium Pharmaceuticals is delivering the goods on a deep pipeline of therapeutics.
  • It has deepened its bench with experienced operators.
  • The sell-off over the data delay is overdone.
  • Shares have drifted down from a November high of $14.41 to $9.88, offering an interesting entry point prior to the Tandem Meetings.
genetic research and biotech science concept, illegal genetic experiment, scientist looks on test tube in dark laboratory

Sergey Shulgin

2023 will be a big year for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM). After stellar phase 3 and phase 1 results were reported last quarter, the clinical-stage biotech is starting out the new year with a lot of momentum. Expect market interest to build

This article was written by

Sean Daly profile picture
Sean Daly
529 Followers
Sean Daly specializes in biotech and FINTECH solutions in the banking space.  He has taught international finance and financial risk management at Pace University and was a visiting lecturer at Princeton University from 2005 to 2009.  He was educated at Columbia University.  He has also written extensively on real estate and  economic development, exploring issues as diverse as Chinese urbanization, CMI multilateral currency swap arrangements, energy geopolitics, and Asia's sovereign wealth funds.    Global strategy and private equity background. Equity Approach: long/short, event-driven, with a focus on small cap biotech and the emerging markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ATNM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.