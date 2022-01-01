Assurant Is Trading At A Nearly 5-Year Low Valuation Level

Jan. 10, 2023 4:27 AM ETAssurant, Inc. (AIZ)
Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.16K Followers

Summary

  • AIZ has posted somewhat disappointing results in the last two quarters, mostly due to a strong dollar and excessive inflation.
  • AIZ is trading at a nearly 5-year low forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3.
  • When the current headwinds subside, AIZ will have great upside potential.

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

About three months ago, I recommended buying Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) for its attractive valuation. Since then, the stock has declined 14%, primarily due to its disappointing business performance, which was caused by a strong dollar, slightly higher insurance claims

This article was written by

Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.16K Followers
I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.