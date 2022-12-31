Gold Solidifying Amid Shaky Macro Outlook

Jan. 10, 2023 5:50 AM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, DGL, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PBUG, PHYS, GDX, GDXJ, GDXD, GDXU, GOEX, SGDM, RING, PICK, SGDJ, GOAU, GDMN
Summary

  • Gold held on to its November gains, bouncing around the $1,800 per ounce level during December.
  • Higher interest rates create extraordinary systemic risks as monetary conditions continue to normalize.
  • A shift in gold’s investment outlook can be seen in bullion ETF flows. Global bullion ETFs experienced heavy outflows from April to November.

Falling golden glitter confetti isolated on white background. Shiny particles. Party, Merry Christmas, Happy New year decoration. 3D rendering.

Creativebird/iStock via Getty Images

Gold gained 3.1% in Dec., ending the year at $1,824.02. China made first official gold purchase since 2019, potentially indicating consistent buying in 2023.

Monthly gold market and economic insights from Joe Foster, Portfolio Manager and

