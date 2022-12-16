VCIT: Strong Performance So Far, But IG Bonds Are Just Getting Started

Stratos Capital Partners profile picture
Stratos Capital Partners
339 Followers

Summary

  • VCIT is sitting on total returns of 7.2% since we initiated our "Strong Buy" rating on 25 October 2022. A respectable return for an investment-grade bond ETF in less than 3 months.
  • When we initiated coverage of VCIT and invested in it, we invested in the fundamental idea that inflation would ultimately be transitory.
  • Our big-picture view of the economy hasn't changed, so we are maintaining our "Strong Buy" rating.
  • Expectations for normalization of Fed monetary policy should drive 5-10 year investment-grade bond yields back to the 3.5-4.0% range from VCIT's current yield-to-maturity of around 5.3% (as of 30 November).
  • Given that we have yet to see a meaningful recovery in fund flows into fixed income, this means that there is still ample room for VCIT to build on its recent gains.

Plant Little tree Growing on In Savings Coins, Investment And Interest Concept

Somsak Saeueng

Our core view that inflation has peaked and will continue to moderate in the coming months is playing out nicely. Not only is the Cleveland Fed's latest inflation nowcasting indicating that year-on-year Core PCE has cooled from

Cleveland Fed inflation nowcasting estimates

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

Inflation Breakevens | Rates market expectations for the pace of consumer price gains

Bloomberg

Funds flows into mutual funds and ETFs

Bloomberg

This article was written by

Stratos Capital Partners profile picture
Stratos Capital Partners
339 Followers
Stratos Capital Partners (S.C) was established in 2017 by a small team of professionals from the investment industry with a deep passion for financial markets, macroeconomics, and investment strategy. S.C's original goal was to focus exclusively and extensively on the research & development of algorithmic trend-following strategies. The implications of our research over the years have not only strengthened our conviction for systematic strategies but have also led to the profound evolution of our philosophy towards a multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model.Author Bio: An original co-founder of S.C, I am also currently a portfolio manager for a family office with more than US$100 million in assets under management. 13 years of experience in the investment industry, of which I have spent 8 years actively managing investment portfolios for ultra-high net worth familiesPhilosophy: My investment philosophy is firmly anchored to systematic strategies that are evidence-based and applicable to multiple asset classes and across market cycles. Ideally, an investment portfolio should be systematic by design, multi-asset in composition, and multi-strategy in execution. Rigorous risk management is fundamental to this multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model. For equities specifically, I rely heavily on value investing principles alongside other factors that have proven to generate consistent beta across market cycles. Good equity investing, of course, should not be entirely quantitative in approach. Thus, a certain degree of judgement and strategic thinking is required for making qualitative assessments at the individual stock level. ______________________________________________________Disclaimer: Stratos Capital Partners is a pen name adopted solely for the purpose of contributing independent investment and trading analysis for Seeking Alpha. Stratos Capital Partners is not a registered fund and is not licensed by a financial regulator. Stratos Capital Partners does not receive any form of benefit or compensation from companies mentioned in our analyses. However, the author does receive monetary benefits in the form of payment for article views as a content contributor for Seeking Alpha. The author shall not be held responsible for any losses whatsoever that may arise due to the author's analyses. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence when making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VCIT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.