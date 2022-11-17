Inovio: Hold For Future DNA Plasmid Therapy Progress

William Meyers profile picture
William Meyers
7.11K Followers

Summary

  • Inovio’s stock price is near multi-year lows.
  • It was unable to bring a COVID vaccine to market.
  • It has a viable path to FDA approval for precancers caused by HPV.

3D Futuristic DNA interface with HUD and infographic elements. Virtual technology background. Science. Biology. Human. Chart.

Muhammet Camdereli

Inovio (NASDAQ:INO) seems to be a perpetually clinical phase biotechnology company. The stock price is down. I do not see any catalyst likely to send it significantly higher any time soon. Every step forward seems to be followed by

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

William Meyers profile picture
William Meyers
7.11K Followers
I provided stock and bond research and analysis to a small cap specialist investor, Lloyd Miller, from 2002 until his death in January 2018. For my own account I invest mainly in technology and biotechnology stocks. My technology and investment web site is openicon.com, where readers can view the notes I take to make decisions and to write articles for Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.