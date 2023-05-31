Crown Crafts: A Small Company With Powerful Free Cash Flow

Jan. 10, 2023 7:44 AM ETCrown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS)
Bryan Shealy profile picture
Bryan Shealy
460 Followers

Summary

  • Rising inventory levels and fear of recession cause the stock to fall.
  • Hidden return beats the market, while stock price remains anemic.
  • Customer concentration is not concerning but undermines direct-to-consumer potential.

Wooden toys, clothes and shoes on beige background

lithiumcloud/iStock via Getty Images

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is a cash flow machine in a consistently growing industry. Retail store closures and elevated inventory levels are an overblown fear that will dissipate as we move out of the all but confirmed

Crown Crafts cash flow

Crown Crafts cash flow (Finbox)

10K crown Crafts

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Bryan Shealy profile picture
Bryan Shealy
460 Followers
Visit Exploitinvesting.com and read analysis on small cap Japanese Stocks. I'm Millennial Investor, efficiency fanatic, inventory specialist, environmental capitalist, and Benjamin Graham follower. Previously a freelance writer for broken leg investing. I enjoy writing articles about deeply undervalued companies. I focus on micro cap and small cap companies since they offer the most potential. Currently I run two portfolios, one with my in depth researched American stocks below book value and the other a quant portfolio focusing on international net nets.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.