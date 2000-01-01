It Is Unlikely I'll Invest In Berkshire Hathaway Soon

Jan. 10, 2023 8:03 AM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), BRK.B16 Comments
Sven Carlin profile picture
Sven Carlin
15.01K Followers

Summary

  • Berkshire is a great business, a financial fortress, and very likely a great fit for most portfolios.
  • However, as Warren often says, you want a great business at a fair price.
  • I argue that BRK's stock price is currently in the exuberant territory.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Holds 2003 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Eric Francis

Despite being a large business, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is simple as an investment; you just need to know the key factors about it to understand the most likely investing outcome. Those key factors are its business

berkshire financial statement

Berkshire financial statement (Berkshire Hathaway)

Berkshire stock portfolio

BRK's stock portfolio end 2021 (BRK 2021 Letter)

Berkshire financials

BRK Income Statement (Berkshire Hathaway)

Berkshire owner principles

Berkshire's owner principles (Berkshire)

BRK stock valuation

BRK stock valuation (Sven Carlin)

BRK stock valuation

BRK stock valuation for 6% return (Sven Carlin)

BRK PE ratio

BRK historical valuation (Macrotrends)

BRK stock price chart

BRK Stock Price (Google)

Buffett article

Buffett lost his touch (Financial Times)

This article was written by

Sven Carlin profile picture
Sven Carlin
15.01K Followers
Passionate about value investing! Education: PhD - A Real Value Risk Estimation Model for an Emerging Market Experience: Investment manager at Let it grow investments, Netherlands Assistant professor at the University of applied sciences Amsterdam, Netherlands Data researcher at Bloomberg, London UK

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (16)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.