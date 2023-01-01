Japan: A Modest Recovery Will Continue To Be Supported By Accommodative Macro Policies

Jan. 10, 2023 9:14 AM ETFXY, JYNFF, YCL, YCS, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.55K Followers

Summary

  • We expect Japan's GDP growth to slow in 2023 but to remain above its potential rate, supported by an accommodative macro policy environment.
  • The near-term outlook is bleak due to high inflation and weak global demand conditions.
  • Inflation hasn't peaked yet in Japan and is likely to hit 4.0% in early 2023.

Global epidemics and economic impact

Ca-ssis

By Min Joo Kang

Japan: At a glance

After a slight contraction (-0.2% quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted) in the third quarter of 2022, we expect GDP to rebound (0.6%) in the fourth quarter. A stronger yen and more relaxed border controls are likely to improve trade

GDP and inflation outlooks

CEIC, ING estimates

Japan forecast summary table

CEIC, ING estimates

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.55K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.