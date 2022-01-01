NOPE: Equity Long/Short Hedge Fund, Dynamic Portfolio

Jan. 10, 2023 9:21 AM ETNoble Absolute Return ETF (NOPE)
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.84K Followers

Summary

  • Noble Absolute Return ETF (NOPE) is a new offering in the exchange listed securities space.
  • Structured as an actively-managed exchange-traded fund, the vehicle offers the risk and reward profile of an equity long/short hedge fund.
  • The vehicle is the brainchild of George Noble, a well-known and respected investment manager, who is also the main portfolio manager.
  • The fund will generally have a net exposure ranging from 100% short to 150% long equities.
  • This is a high beta, volatile investment vehicle, which ultimately underwrites Mr. Noble's views on overvalued/undervalued sectors in the market.

Financial technology concept. Fintech. Crypto currency. Electronic money. Cashless payment.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Noble Absolute Return ETF (NYSEARCA:NOPE) is a welcome addition to the exchange listed investment universe. The actively managed exchange traded fund was launched at the end of September 2022. As per its literature:

The Fund

Fund

Strategy (Fund Presentation)

george

George Noble Details (Fund Presentation)

return

Performance (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.84K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.