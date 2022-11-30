JHI: A Classic Example Of A Return Of Principal Fund

Jan. 10, 2023 9:25 AM ETJohn Hancock Investors Trust (JHI)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.89K Followers

Summary

  • The JHI fund focuses on investments in junk bonds to generate a high yield.
  • It has a current yield of 9.3%.
  • However, it has a mediocre 10Yr average annual return of 3.6%.
  • The JHI is paying out more than it earns in the long run, with a shrinking NAV and declining distribution over the years.
  • I would look elsewhere for junk bond exposure.

Boston Commons Park

aoldman/iStock via Getty Images

The John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) is a junk bond-focused closed-end fund ("CEF") that pays a high distribution yield of 9.3%. However, it has all the hallmarks of a return of principal fund, with a shrinking NAV and declining distributions

JHI fund characteristics

Figure 1 - JHI fund characteristics (jhinvestments.com)

JHI has low liquidity

Figure 2 - JHI has low liquidity (nasdaq.com)

JHI historical asset allocation

Figure 3 - JHI historical asset allocation (jhinvestments.com)

JHI credit quality

Figure 4 - JHI credit quality (jhinvestments.com)

JHI historical returns

Figure 5 - JHI historical returns (morningstar.com)

JHI annual returns

Figure 6 - JHI annual returns (morningstar.com)

JHI has higher volatility and lower returns than peers

Figure 7 - JHI has higher volatility and lower returns than peers (morningstar.com)

JHI financial summary

Figure 8 - JHI financial summary (JHI 2022 annual report)

JHI historical NAV

Figure 9 - JHI historical NAV (morningstar.com)

JHI historical distributions

Figure 10 - JHI historical distributions (Seeking Alpha)

JHI scores poorly against peers

Figure 11 - JHI scores poorly against peer junk bond-focused CEFs (Author created with returns and risk data from Morningstar and fund details and distributions from Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.89K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.