U.S. New Home Market Enters 2023 In Distress

Jan. 10, 2023 9:31 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.35K Followers

Summary

  • The U.S. new home market enters 2023 in distress.
  • Political Calculations' initial estimate of the market capitalization of new homes for November 2022, the data for which was released just before the holidays, is $25.35 billion.
  • This time-shifted, trailing-year average is 15.8% below its December 2020 peak in nominal terms and is 25.5% below its inflation-adjusted peak.

Real Estate Property Tax

AndreyPopov

The U.S. new home market enters 2023 in distress. Political Calculations' initial estimate of the market capitalization of new homes for November 2022, the data for which was released just before the holidays, is $25.35 billion. This time-shifted, trailing-year average is 15.8% below its December 2020 peak

Trailing Twelve Month Average New Home Sales Market Capitalization in the United States, December 2020 - November 2022

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.35K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.