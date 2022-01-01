Indonesia To Miss Boost From Commodity Boom

Jan. 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET
Summary

  • Indonesia benefited from the commodity boom in 2022 but may not be able to bank on this next year.
  • Forecasts by Bank Indonesia (BI) indicate GDP growth should settle between 4.7-5.5% YoY next year.
  • Indonesia’s trade sector has also seen momentum fade as commodity prices have normalised after surging due to the war in Ukraine.

By Nicholas Mapa

Indonesia: At a glance

Growth in 2022 will likely average 5.3% year-on-year, but momentum is slowing as the commodity boom fades and inflation accelerates. Forecasts by Bank Indonesia (BI) indicate GDP growth should settle between 4.7-5.5% YoY next year.

Indonesia to miss boost from commodity boom as Jokowi's term winds down

