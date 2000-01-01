Zoltan Pozsar, The Four Prices Of Money, And The Coming Gold Bull Market

Jan. 10, 2023 9:35 AM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, DGL, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PBUG, PHYS, PHYS:CA1 Comment
Jan Nieuwenhuijs profile picture
Jan Nieuwenhuijs
1.42K Followers

Summary

  • Big historical changes in the price of the US dollar usually succeeded equity bear markets and introduced gold bull markets.
  • Because equities are in a bear market as we speak, we can expect a gold bull market in the years ahead, enabled by the Fed changing the price of money.
  • How will the price of money be altered this time around?

Golden ingot and bull on black background. Bull stock exchange market trend in gold.

Bet_Noire

Over the past 100 years, there has been a correlation between major equity bear markets, adjustments in one of the four “prices of money,” and gold bull markets. If we let history be our guide, the current equity bear market is signaling a new

US dollar gold price since 1900, updated through December 2022

US equities market cap / US GDP; and US dollar gold price

This article was written by

Jan Nieuwenhuijs profile picture
Jan Nieuwenhuijs
1.42K Followers
Jan Nieuwenhuijs is a financial researcher and gold analyst at Gainesville Coins. Nieuwenhuijs mostly writes about gold, covering topics such as the global physical gold market, derivative markets, central banks' gold policy, and the international monetary system.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.