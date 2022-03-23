Okta: Riding Tailwinds Through 2023

Jan. 10, 2023 10:32 AM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)1 Comment
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
5.82K Followers

Summary

  • We’re bullish on OKTA. After OKTA stock’s sell-off, we believe the stock provides a favorable entry point for the company’s 2023 profitability.
  • We attribute OKTA’s 66% dip over the past year to OKTA's less-than-smooth integration of Auth0 into its portfolio and a slowdown in IT spending on cloud infrastructure.
  • We expect OKTA to be better off to outperform in 2023 as the company takes measures to cut costs and improve its product strategy.
  • OKTA has not been spared from the larger dip in tech stocks, yet, we believe investing in the cloud identity platform at current levels will be rewarding.

cybersecurity privacy protection concept. information security and encryption, secure access to user"s personal information, secure Internet access, cybersecurity.

Thapana Onphalai/iStock via Getty Images

We continue to be buy-rated on the cloud identity company, Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). As we kick off 2023, we believe OKTA's challenges have been predominantly laid out on the table; investors are in the know. In our opinion, OKTA

213

TechStockPros

231

TechStockPros

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
5.82K Followers
We are professional stock pickers with a proven track record, in investments, industry expertise, and technology edge. We have been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investor) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. Before our Wall Street careers, each of us worked in the tech industry starting as an engineer at various high-tech companies before eventually earning an MBA. We strive to provide clear, applicable, and insightful Wall Street grade fundamental research with an investing edge on tech stocks. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after through investigation into hype and conventional wisdom. We aspire to provide best in class investment research to retail investors. We want to level the playing field for retail investors, by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.