Overstock: Diminishing Market Share But Strong Balance Sheet

Jan. 10, 2023 10:38 AM ETOverstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)W, BBBY
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
283 Followers

Summary

  • Overstock.com, Inc. is losing market share but has remained profitable over the last 10 quarters with a strong balance sheet while taking on market headwinds.
  • Many larger peers are performing poorly, which may change the competitive environment and open up market share opportunities.
  • Be cautious that headwinds are still present and future growth essentially regards speculation around future tailwinds.

We start living together

StefaNikolic/E+ via Getty Images

It's been a terrible year for furniture retailers, who are struggling to make ends meet now that the glory days of the COVID-19 boom are a thing of the past. Harsh economic conditions show the strengths

graph

Year stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

slide

Overstock.com Market Positioning (Investor Presentation)

graph

Top US Online Home Furnishing Companies (Investor Presentation 2022)

table

Peer profitability comparison (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Balance sheet peer comparison (SeekingAlpha.com)

slide

Medic C Venture Fund Portfolio Companies (Investor Presentation 2022)

table

Peer Comparison (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Relative Peer Valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
283 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.