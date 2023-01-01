Unity Software: Avoid As Fundamentals Deteriorate

Jan. 10, 2023 10:44 AM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)1 Comment
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
115 Followers

Summary

  • Investors may be tempted to buy the dip in Unity stock after it has declined by 77.36% in the past year.
  • There are many worrying trends in their financial results such as shrinking gross margins and rapidly increasing operating costs.
  • They face ballooning net losses and have yet to prove their business model can be profitable as currently constructed.
  • We believe there are better opportunities out there and investors can wait this one out.

Group of friends playing digital games at home.

hobo_018/E+ via Getty Images

We believe that investors should not buy the dip in Unity Software (NYSE:U). Their business is financially deteriorating and their balance sheet is mediocre at best. The risk/reward is highly unfavorable at this time.

Deteriorating Financials

Income Statement from Unity Q3 Earnings Report

Income Statement (Unity Q3 Earnings Report)

Balance Sheet from Unity Q3 Earnings Report

Balance Sheet (Unity Q3 Earnings Report)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
115 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.