Telos Corp: I Would Not Touch This Stock Anytime Soon

Jan. 10, 2023 10:51 AM ETTelos Corporation (TLS)
Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
61 Followers

Summary

  • TLS should benefit over the long-term from the growing importance of cyber security.
  • TLS’ Xacta is a proven product that works.
  • Current and upcoming weakness is not great for the stock.
Padlock Icon Cyber Security of Digital Data Network Protection, Secure Technology Blockchain Data Network Connectivity Background, And Secure Information for Privacy 3d rendering

KanawatTH

Recommendation

I believe Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) is fairly valued. The positive part about the business is that cybersecurity is becoming increasingly important, especially as businesses undergo digital transformation and rely more on technology. TLS portfolio of product offerings is well-positioned to ride

This article was written by

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
61 Followers
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.