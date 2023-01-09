MercadoLibre: Fortune Favors The Brave

Summary

  • MELI has pulled back more than 20% from its recent highs at its January lows.
  • The riot in Brazil by ex-President Jair Bolsonaro supporters had threatened to instill fear in Brazilian equities. However, we gleaned that the market appears to be unfazed.
  • The critical issue remains whether new President Lula's policies could cause another surge in inflation rates that could impact MercadoLibre's Fintech segment.
  • However, MELI buyers have returned consistently since its June lows to buy significant dips. Therefore, the current dip looks interesting if you missed the previous ones.
Brazilians Head To Polls In Tight Run-off Between Lula And Bolsonaro

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images News

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) stock has struggled for traction since its remarkable Q3 earnings release in early November. However, we also urged investors to be cautious, as the momentum spike likely led overzealous investors to join the rally.

Brazil inflation rates and interest rates %

Brazil inflation rates and interest rates % (koyfin)

MeracdoLibre Commerce change % and Fintech revenue change %

MeracdoLibre Commerce change % and Fintech revenue change % (Company filings)

MercadoLibre Commerce take rate % and Fintech take rate %

MercadoLibre Commerce take rate % and Fintech take rate % (Company filings)

MELI price chart (weekly)

MELI price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MELI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

