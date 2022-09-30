Retail Opportunity Investments: Banner Operating Performance, But Can It Continue?

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.25K Followers

Summary

  • Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has produced record operating performance through three quarters in fiscal year 2022.
  • Robust leasing strength has contributed to occupancy levels that are just shy of record levels achieved in 2019.
  • While the fundamentals remain accommodative to ongoing earnings strength, the upside in the share price may not be enough to produce outsized investor returns.

Daughter shopping with father in supermarket

Portra

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) is a West Coast-based real estate investment trust ("REIT") that has a large interest in grocery/drug-anchored properties.

Since a prior analysis on their Q2FY22 results, shares have returned just under 9.5%. This compares favorably to the

Seeking Alpha - Share Price Movement Of ROIC Following Prior Author Analysis

Seeking Alpha - Share Price Movement Of ROIC Following Prior Author Analysis

Q3FY22 Investor Supplement - Comparative Summary Of Current Debt Coverage Ratios

Q3FY22 Investor Supplement - Comparative Summary Of Current Debt Coverage Ratios

Seeking Alpha - Dividend Payout History Of ROIC

Seeking Alpha - Dividend Payout History Of ROIC

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.25K Followers
Focused primarily on companies with a time tested business model and a commitment to paying a dividend. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.