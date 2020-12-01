ON Semiconductor: Expanding Market Share Potential

Summary

  • A new deal with KIA to supply traction inverters for their high-performance EVs.
  • Collaboration with Ampt LLC to supply DC optimizers for large-scale photovoltaic plants.
  • TTM earnings tripled and EPS is nearly 10 times the figure from 2020.

Global car chip shortage

golibtolibov

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) (ONSemi) provides products for an industry that is still expanding and where technology advancement plays a major role in equipment replacement. The company recently landed two important deals one with KIA Corporation and the other with Ampt.

