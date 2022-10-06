Skillz: Enroute To Profitability Although The Destination Is Not Near

Jan. 10, 2023 12:33 PM ETSkillz Inc. (SKLZ)2 Comments
Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.71K Followers

Summary

  • After its IPO in 2020, the mobile gaming company Skillz Inc. saw its share price rapidly increase from $10 to over $40.
  • As of 2022, it has plummeted by about 91% from its 2021 high.
  • I believe that the absurd SG&A costs are to blame for the company's dire financial performance and, specifically, its inferior earnings, because of which its stock price has plunged.
  • The company has launched a four-pronged strategy to drive growth and increase profits.
  • Although the four-pillar approach is promising, I expect the current poor financial performance to continue in the immediate term.
Businesswoman Measuring Progress

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

After its IPO in 2020, the mobile gaming company Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) rapidly increased its share price, going from $10 to over $40. It was a major milestone when Skillz stock hit $40 in early 2021. As of 2022, it has plummeted by about

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.71K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was researched and Written by January Mbuvi. It is not meant to persuade readers to make a purchase or not from the firm. Instead, it reflects my own, personal assessment of the company's development.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.