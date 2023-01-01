Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Starts 2023 With In-Line Revenue And A Full Slate Of Clinical Read-Outs

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.17K Followers

Summary

  • Alnylam's fourth quarter product revenue was more or less as expected, with a faster/better-than-expected pace of switching between Onpattro and Amvuttra and further patient growth in Oxlumo and Givlaari.
  • Investors will have multiple clinical read-outs to anticipate this year, including Phase I results from ALN-APP (Alzheimer's) and Phase II results from the zilebesiran hypertension program.
  • Strong performance has taken up some of the upside I've seen in Alnylam shares, but clinical read-outs and regulatory decisions in 2023 could still add value from here.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This will be another busy year for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), as this leading RNAi biotech expects to release clinical updates on five different clinical programs, in addition to anticipated updates from partnered programs and multiple potential IND filings. Though the

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.17K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.