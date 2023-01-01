Time To Trim Some (Inflation) Hedges?

Summary

  • Arguably one of the greatest frustrations for investors over the past year of rampant inflation was the dismal performance of real assets regarded as inflation hedges and their positive correlations to the returns of nominal assets, such as conventional government bonds.
  • Even the returns of real assets with less homogenous underlying business fundamentals, such as commercial real estate, have struggled.
  • It is worth noting both real estate and inflation-linked government bonds have typically performed best during low-inflation, zero-interest-rate regimes such as in the immediate aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis and before the Covid-19 outbreak.

By Robin Marshall, Global Investment Research

Arguably one of the greatest frustrations for investors over the past year of rampant inflation was the dismal performance of real assets regarded as ‘inflation hedges’ – namely, inflation-linked bonds, real estate and gold – and their positive correlations

