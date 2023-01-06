Equinor ASA: Natural Gas Price Weakness Is A Concern

Summary

  • Equinor reported strong third-quarter results. Earnings easily beat analysts' expectations.
  • The third quarter production was 2,021K Boep/d, up from 1,996K Boep/d in the same period in 2021 and up sequentially. However, oil and gas prices will hurt the 4Q22 results.
  • I recommend accumulating EQNR between $31 and $30 with possible lower support at $28.75.
Equinor headquarters in Fornebu near Oslo, Norway.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The Norwegian-based Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) reported its third quarter 2022 results on October 27, 2022.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on August 30, 2022. I have followed EQNR on Seeking

Chart

EQNR Quarterly revenues per segment 2Q22 versus 3Q22 (Fun Trading)

Chart

EQNR Brent and NG price one-year (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

EQNR Dividend comparison (Fun Trading)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

EQNR Quarterly revenue history (Fun Trading)

Revenues and others were $43.633 billion, up from $23.264 billion in the same quarter a year ago and up 19.7% sequentially (please look at the graph above). The strong quarterly results were due to higher commodity prices. However, as I said earlier, the 4Q22 will be down significantly.

EQNR Quarterly Oil price history (Fun Trading)

1.7 - Cash from operating activities was $6.578 billion in 3Q22.

EQNR Quarterly cash flow from operations history (Fun Trading)

3 - Free Cash Flow was $4,525 million in 3Q22

Chart

EQNR Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: I use the generic free cash flow, not including divestitures. It is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx. The company has a different way of calculating the free cash flow.

Chart

EQNR Quarterly Debt versus Cash history (Fun Trading)

Chart

EQNR Quarterly oil equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

Technical Analysis And Commentary

Chart

EQNR TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term EQNR but do not have a long-term position at the moment.

