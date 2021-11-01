Avoid SPDV: The High Dividend ETF With Low Rewards

The Sunday Investor
  • SPDV is an equal-weight-by-sector high-dividend ETF expected to yield 3.60%. Constituents trade at low valuations due to its dividend yield and free cash flow yield screens.
  • The strategy has failed over the last five years, delivering returns 10-40% less than other high-dividend alternatives.
  • One explanation is that SPDV holds primarily deep-value stocks with little growth potential. Several companies have low or negative expected EBITDA and EPS growth rates.
  • Furthermore, low prices are the driving factor behind the selections, not strong free cash flow. SPDV's free cash flow margins and historical growth are relatively poor.
  • SPDV may satisfy bargain hunters looking to buy beaten-down companies in each sector, but that's not a great long-term strategy in our view.
  Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios.

Toy forklift hold letter block d to complete word avoid on wood background

Investment Thesis

The AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) routinely underperforms its peers, suggesting that its free-cash-flow-yield strategy isn't optimal. On its surface, this equal-weight-by-sector ETF has several attractive qualities, like good diversification and a low 12.80x forward earnings

SPDV Performance History

SPDV vs. EQL vs. SCHD Performance

SPDV Dividend Growth

SPDV Dividend Grade From Seeking Alpha

SPDV Sector Exposures

SPDV Top Ten Holdings

SPDV vs. EQL vs. SCHD Fundamentals

Ford Motor Company Free Cash Flow History

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

