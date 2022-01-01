Natural Gas Continues To Get Pummeled As The Weather Outlook Offers No Relief

Jan. 10, 2023
Summary

  • Lower 48 gas production is higher y-o-y by ~5 Bcf/d.
  • Freeport LNG remains offline.
  • Weather has been very warm, with Jan 6 week showing a small possibility of a build. We have -15 Bcf for this week's report.
  • Weather outlook offers no relief to natural gas prices, as the models indicate a continuation of the warmer-than-normal weather we are seeing.
reduction in gas prices

Irina Gutyryak/iStock via Getty Images

Natural gas has been on a downtrend ever since the middle of last year. There are three main drivers for this:

  • Lower 48 gas production is materially higher y-o-y.

Production

HFIR

As you can see, with Lower

Storage

EIA, HFIR

January HDDs

Commodity Wx Group

Storage

EIA, HFIR

TDDs

HFIRweather.com

Weather

HFIRweather.com

Weather

HFIRweather.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SU, MEGEF, BTEGF, OXY, CVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

