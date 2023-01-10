AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 10, 2023 1:22 PM ETAZZ Inc. (AZZ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.13K Followers

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sandy Martin - Managing Director, Three Part Advisors

Tom Ferguson - CEO

Philip Schlom - CFO

David Nark - SVP, Marketing, Communications & IR

Conference Call Participants

John Franzreb - Sidoti & Company

Noelle Dilts - Stifel

John Braatz - Kansas City Capital

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the AZZ Inc. Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sandy Martin, Three Part Advisors. Please go ahead.

Sandy Martin

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review AZZ's financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended November 30, 2022. Joining the call today are Tom Ferguson, President and Chief Executive Officer; Philip Schlom, Chief Financial Officer; and David Nark, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and IR.

After the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Please note, there is a webcast and slide presentation for today's call, which can be found on AZZ's Investor Relations page under latest earnings releases presentation at azz.com.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our discussion today will include forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements by their nature are uncertain and outside of the company's control.

Except for actual results, our comments containing forward-looking statements may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are detailed from time-to-time in documents filed by AZZ with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.