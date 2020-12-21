DNL: Global Dividend ETF Expecting Earnings Growth

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Marketplace

Summary

  • WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund is an international dividend ETF.
  • DNL selects constituents based on expected earnings growth and past ROE/ROA.
  • The exchange-traded fund has a significant exposure to China.
  • DNL's long-term performance looks good compared to competitors.
  • This is not a “dividend growth” fund, but a dividend fund focused on expected earnings growth.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

International flags

TommL/E+ via Getty Images

This dividend ETF (exchange-traded fund) article series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality of their current portfolios. As holdings and their weights change over time, reviews may be updated when necessary.

DNL top 15 countries

DNL top 15 countries (chart: author with WisdomTree data.)

DNL sector breakdown

DNL sector breakdown (chart: author with WisdomTree data.)

DNL vs. Competitors, last 5 years

DNL vs. Competitors, last 5 years (Portfolio123)

DNL vs. Competitors, last 12 months

DNL vs. Competitors, last 12 months (Portfolio123)

Annual sum of distributions per share from 2007 to 2022

Annual sum of distributions per share from 2007 to 2022 (Chart: author)

My model portfolio of high quality dividend stocks is designed to beat the market and dividend ETFs. It has outperformed SPY by 14.5% in 2022. QRV Members get timely updates paired with risk indicators. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
14.59K Followers
Data-driven portfolios and risk indicators.
Author of Quantitative Risk & Value and three books, I have been investing in systematic strategies since 2010. I have a PhD in computer science, an MSc in software engineering, an MSc in civil engineering and 30 years of professional experience in various sectors. My aim is making simple and efficient quantitative investing techniques available to my followers. Quantitative models can make investment decisions faster, reproducible and emotionless by focusing on relevant information in the middle of market noise. Moreover, models can be refined to meet specific risk tolerance and objectives. 

Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).

I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.