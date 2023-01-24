Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report its Q4 results two weeks from now, on the morning of January 24, 2023. I recognize that a few prospective investors may be looking to take a position in the stock ahead of an important event; here are some notable factors to consider.
In the recent past, Verizon’s track record of beating street estimates has been decent enough. For instance, if you look at the performance over the last three years (from Q1-2020), there’s only ever been one instance (Q2-2022), where VZ failed to meet street estimates on the bottom line, missing the mark by -1.5%. Otherwise, you're looking at a stock that typically delivers positive earnings beats to the tune of +2.6% on average.
Currently, the sell-side analyst community isn’t entirely gung-ho about VZ's stock; in fact, it appears that the majority of them are actually sitting on the fence. Data from YCharts shows that 69% of the 29 analysts who cover the stock only have a HOLD rating on the stock; 28% have ‘BUY’ or ‘OUTPERFORM’ ratings, whilst just one analyst is bearish.
Also note that the average price target works out to $46.35, implying around 12% returns from the current price levels.
From a risk perspective, I suppose it helps that the analyst community is not unequivocal in taking a bullish stance at the moment. This way, any big awkward surprises on the results front can be digested more easily; whereas, for instance, when the entire community is positioned one way and when results come up short, one could see some pretty drastic swings as analysts scramble to readjust things.
Verizon's stock has traditionally traded within a forward EV/EBITDA range of 6.16-7.52x. With an expected FY24e EBITDA figure of $49.65 bn, investors may be swayed by the fact that you’re looking at an EV/EBITDA multiple (6.46x) that is a lot closer to the lower end of its 5-year range. Incidentally, at 6.46x (based on FY24 numbers), VZ is also one of the cheapest options when compared to its largest peers in the space.
But before you get carried away with things, I’d also urge you to consider that VZ offers the lowest EBITDA growth expansion amongst all these peers. In FY24, you will only get less than 2% of EBTIDA growth, below the peer set average of less than 4%.
Firstly, let’s ascertain if the conditions are suitable for Verizon to emerge as a mean-reversion candidate in the US telecommunication space. The chart below shows that the relative strength ratio of VZ and the ETF IYZ has been trending up in the shape of an ascending channel for close to two decades.
Based on where the ratio is currently perched (somewhere in the middle of the channel), one has to admit that the risk-reward is just about fair. However, one should also note that the ratio is currently trading at a level that is 25% higher than the mid-point of the two-decade range, which suggests that it may not be the best mean-reversion pick around in the US telecommunication space.
On the standalone weekly chart, there are quite a few things to highlight. Currently, two dominant patterns are playing out. The first one is a descending broadening wedge pattern which has been in play since August 2020. In August 2022, we saw the price drop below a long-standing downward-sloping support zone which was a cause for concern. However, the stock managed to bounce off the lower boundary of the wedge and has since formed an encouraging second intermediate pattern- a rounding bottom pattern- just below the breakdown point.
Whilst it has been heartening to see a quick reversal of fortunes since mid-October, I would be a tad cautious to consider an entry at this point, as the old support may well serve as a fresh zone of resistance. Even if it clears that resistance zone, the risk-reward on the descending broadening wedge pattern won’t be wholly compelling.
