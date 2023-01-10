MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference - (Transcript)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference Call January 10, 2023 11:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Gordon - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Serge Tanjga - Senior Vice President of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Mike Cikos - Needham & Company

Mike Cikos

I’m Mike Cikos, analyst with Needham on the infrastructure and analytics space. With us today, we have the management team from MongoDB. Michael and Serge, thank you very much for joining us.

Michael Gordon

Thanks for having us.

Serge Tanjga

Thanks for having us.

Mike Cikos

Maybe to start the fireside here, for folks who are brushing up on the name or newer to the name, can you kind of just walk through the value proposition here? What MongoDB is solving for your customers? And how you're differentiating versus other offerings out there?

Michael Gordon

Sure. Yes. Maybe we'll just take a step back. The database market is one of the largest in all of software. So, the latest IDC numbers have the 2022 market at $84 billion and that's growing to $138 billion in 2026. So, very large market, but also actually growing at a fairly healthy clip. And so, one of the questions is why is the market so big and why is it growing too much? And I think it's really because this is sort of at the heart of this strategic nature of what software is all about.

So, if you hear these phrases like software is eating the world or every company becoming a technology company, those are all shorthand for the fact that companies today are driving competitive advantage on the basis of their internally built technology, specifically, they're internally built software, right. Off the shelf software, it's actually a competitive advantage because everyone can go buy it into the way that our drive competitive

