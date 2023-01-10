GSK plc (GSK) Presents at 41st Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 10, 2023 1:40 PM ETGSK plc (GSK), GLAXF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.13K Followers

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) 41st Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference January 10, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Emma Walmsley - Chief Executive Officer

Luke Miels - Chief Commercial Officer

David Redfern - President Corporate Development

Tony Wood - Chief Scientific Officer

Deborah Waterhouse - CEO of ViiV, HIV business

Iain MacKay - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Gordon - JPMorgan

James Gordon

Good morning. I'm James Gordon, JPMorgan European pharma and biotech analyst. And today, I've got the pleasure of introducing the GSK presentation. You're going to hear from GSK, CEO, Emma Walmsley, and we can have the Q&A after in this presentation room. So thanks a lot for joining us today Emma.

I'm looking forward to the presentation.

Emma Walmsley

Thank you very much, James. Good morning, good afternoon to anyone that's watching a very happy new year to you all. And let me say, of course, how absolutely wonderful it is to be able to attend today's conference in person. Please turn to our usual cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements first, and then please turn to Slide 3. Today, I want to leave you with four key things. Firstly, GSK is now a focused global biopharma company with a unique strategy focused on the prevention and treatment of disease.

We are a world leader in infectious diseases with an exciting pipeline of vaccine and anti-infective medicines and an emerging portfolio based on the science of the immune system. We are delivering the step change in performance and competitive outlook that we promised and will meet our performance goals for the decade ahead, delivering health impact sustainably and at scale. Please turn to Slide 4.

One year ago, I told this conference that 2022 would be a landmark year for GSK with the prospects of the most significant corporate

