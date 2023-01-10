CVS Health Corporation (CVS) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 10, 2023 1:55 PM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.13K Followers

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Call January 10, 2023 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Karen Lynch - CEO

Shawn Guertin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lisa Gill - J.P. Morgan

Lisa Gill

Good morning. My name is Lisa Gill, and I'm the healthcare services analyst with J.P. Morgan. It is so much fun to be back in the big room again this year. It's been three years since we've been live. So, I am incredibly happy to have with me this morning CVS Health. With us today is CEO, Karen Lynch. Karen will kick off with a few slides, and then join myself and CFO, Shawn Guertin, for a fireside chat after her presentation.

So, with that, Karen?

Karen Lynch

Thank you, Lisa. Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be with all of you today, and Happy New Year to all of you.

I'm going to provide an overview of CVS Health, a little more detail than probably normals for those of you who may not be as familiar with CVS Health, and then, for those of you who are familiar with CVS Health, it'll be somewhat of a refresher.

Before we get started -- I have to click up, I'm obligated to give you our cautionary statement. Obviously, this presentation contains forward-looking statements and uses non-GAAP measures. So, I would just encourage you to consult our SEC filings.

So, let me talk a little bit about our company and give you a perspective. As a company, we have over 300,000 purpose-driven colleagues that are driving the improvement of health across America. At the end of 2022, we expect to achieve over $300 billion in annual revenue. We'll have over $17 billion in adjusted operating income, and we'll generate between $13.5 billion and $14.5 billion of operating cash flow.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.