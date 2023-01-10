Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 10, 2023 2:04 PM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 10, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Ford - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robbie Marcus - J.P. Morgan

Robbie Marcus

Good morning, everyone. Welcome. I'm Robbie Marcus, medtech analyst at J.P. Morgan. Really happy to introduce our next session with Abbott Labs and the CEO Robert Ford. Robert, thanks for joining.

Robert Ford

Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Robbie Marcus

So I want to start out. 2022 was an interesting year for everyone. Turn the calendar page, we're now in 2023. That'd be good to start off with how you see the world, the outlook for Abbott this year?

Robert Ford

Sure. I mean, I think you change from one month to the other, one day to the other, it doesn't all go away. I'd say, I'm not going to give any kind of specific guidance for Abbott today. We'll do that in a couple of weeks. But I can give a general sense of that macro piece, which we've been talking so much about in 2022 and the trajectories of Abbott and the businesses. I'd say, obviously, tough environment over the last two years, especially the last 12 months, whether it's such for U.S. multinational companies, whether it's FX and the movements we saw there, especially for certain currencies we haven't seen that movement in decades. Supply chain, inflation, labor shortages. I mean, we all know those.

I think what I can say about those that kind of had an impact for us, they still remain headwinds, but if you look at where we are today versus the trajectories on these topics, where we were in Q3, for example, for me and our business in terms of what we're seeing is definitely an improvement in terms

