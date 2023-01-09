Apple: Sell It Via Options, Capped Downside

Jan. 10, 2023 3:06 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)1 Comment
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.85K Followers

Summary

  • Apple is a technology behemoth and a member of the FAANG cohort.
  • The stock more than doubled in value after its COVID March 2020 lows on the back of a low rates environment.
  • Technology has been hit hard in the past year, with all the FAANG stocks now below their pre-COVID highs outside Apple and Google.
  • Using a historical CAGR methodology, the article derives a price target for Apple in the current recession.
  • The article outlines an options strategy with a Q1 2023 maturity that can generate a 4x return with a capped loss profile if Apple goes to the target price.

Apple Faces Shortages In iPhone Supplies Amid Turmoil In China

Scott Olson

Thesis

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a technology behemoth, and one of the vaunted "founding fathers" of the FAANG acronym. Helped by the zero rates environment and individual investors' preference for technology names, the stock more than doubled in value after its COVID March 2020

black

History (Author)

cd

Return (Seeking Alpha)

seek

Return (Seeking Alpha)

chart

CAGR History (FinanceCharts)

what is Cagr

Historic CAGR (Author)

chameleon

Options Chain (Market Chameleon)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
2.85K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.